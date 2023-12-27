‘It’s devastating’: Bellingham first responders find man’s body after historic building catches fire

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man’s body was found after a historic building in Bellingham caught fire, a fire official said. Leading up to the grim discovery was a days-long search for a business owner who had been reported missing.

The Fairhaven Terminal Building, located on Harris Avenue, caught fire on December 16.

The fire was under control by 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Bellingham Fire found a man’s body inside the Fairhaven Terminal Building after it caught fire on 12/16. First responders have been searching for Nathaniel Breaux, an owner of a business inside the building. How the fire impacted this tight-knit community on @KIRO7Seattle at 11. pic.twitter.com/JL8P188n17 — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) December 27, 2023

First responders have been searching for Nathaniel Breaux, 39, who had been reported missing in connection with the fire.

He is the owner of at least a couple of businesses inside the building, including Harris Avenue Café.

Nate Breaux.

Around 35 first responders continued the search efforts over the holiday weekend to help bring closure to a family, Bill Hewett, Bellingham fire chief, told KIRO 7.

“The entire community here in Bellingham feels impacted by this fire,” he said. “And everybody feels that sense of mission to be here to get the job done to bring some closure to our community

Crews respond to Bellingham historic building fire.

On Tuesday, first responders found a man’s body inside the building, Hewett said.

The Whatcom County Medical Examiner is working to confirm the identity of the body.

“Our mission statement here at the Bellingham Fire Department is helping people every day,” he said. “It’s not a slogan. It’s not something we say, it’s really what our mission is to go out and help our community in whatever way that they need. And our folks take that mission pretty seriously. This is one our entire community is hurting. We have a family who is searching for answers.”

Bellingham responders made a grim discovery.

KIRO 7 spoke with people near the historical building to learn more about the community and the impact of the fire.

Kelly Swordmaker, a manager at A Lot of Flowers, located a couple of stores down from the Fairhaven Terminal Building, felt horrified and terrified when she saw the building catch fire.

“Just devastated. Just devastated because anything that happens in Fairhaven happens to all.” Swordmaker said. “There were people that went to Tony’s and Harris Avenue every single day for coffee. Every week for lunch. Every anniversary.”

She said the tight-knit community felt the impact of the fire, especially when Breaux had been reported missing.

“When you see the same faces every day, when those faces are missing, you miss them,” she said.

Swordmaker said the historical building hosted several different businesses inside since it had been built more than a century ago.

“When you have a business that’s been in a neighborhood like this for so long, you can’t imagine it not being there,” she said.

“Everybody knows all of the people that work there. There’s a person missing. Our hearts are just broken for his family, his friends, and his coworker,” she said.

Swordmaker said many people -- who live, work, and shop near Harris Avenue -- are supporting the family as they search for answers.

Bellingham community mourns café owner.

“We love you. We love them,” she said. “It’s going to be a long time before the neighborhood stops grieving because it’s what we do. We love our people and we love our buildings.”

©2023 Cox Media Group