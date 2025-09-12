Issaquah Police find car tied to two incidents in less than four hours

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Issaquah Police Department says that the Chevy Bolt and the driver were part of two incidents on the same evening.

Police say that they were called to do a welfare check at an electric charging area on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

They say they found two people passed out in a Chevy Bolt and believed to be showing signs of drug use.

Items for drug use were seen in the car.

Officers say that they found that the car has several misdemeanor warrants, including one for theft.

Police arrested the car owner after he returned to the scene.

He was booked in the Issaquah Jail, but was sent to be treated at Swedish Hospital.

Later that evening at 10:13 p.m., officers were flagged down by a group of teens in a store parking lot.

When the Police arrived, they found the same Chevy Bolt near Newport Way NW and NW Maple St.

The car was supposedly being pushed to a charging station after the battery died.

While pushing the car, the driver lost control, and the car went into a ravine.

The car was found and taken to Overlake Hospital for treatment.

