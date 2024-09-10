Is Seattle’s rat population increasing? KIRO 7 takes to the streets to find out

SEATTLE — Seattle has a bustling metro of about 3.5 million - people, that is.

Seattle’s rat population? Much, much higher.

“That’s all this town is full of,” says Erik Öland.

He’s been in pest control for 28 years, but most people call him ‘the Seattle Rodent Guy,’ which is also the name of his company.

“Rats don’t really discriminate at all, do they? They’re in every neighborhood in Seattle. They cross every demographic,” says Öland.

At the homes he manages, he sets up multiple ‘bait stations’. Rats gnaw on the poisonous bait blocks, leading to their demise.

Öland says each year, he’s relying on more bait to kill more rats. An indicator, he says, of population growth.

“One of the most tangible ways that I know the rodent population is increasing is the amount of bait that I’m putting in each of these boxes. Ten years ago, three ounces per box was pretty standard, but now the standard is four. But some days I’m having to put five or six. That’s how I know,” says Öland.

Another indicator? The number of pest control calls he’s received in recent months. So much so, that he’s started hiring.

“Business is always good,” he says.

Last year, the pest company ‘Orkin’ released its ‘rattiest cities’ list. Seattle came in at number 12.

“Cities are great homes for rats,” says Kaylee Byers, a professor and rodent researcher. Byers is skeptical of the accuracy of any ‘rat lists’, because while they may be easy to kill, rats would be difficult to count.

“The other thing that’s really complicated about this kind of data is like, there might not actually be more rats, but they might be more active for a particular reason,” says Byers.

She says construction, changes in weather, and sewer issues can create disruptions in rodent habitats and make sightings more frequent. Those are all variables that Seattle experienced this summer.

Öland says there’s a bit of urgency to get Seattle rats under control. They bring with them more than just a scare, but also destruction and disease when they enter living spaces.

To most, they’re creepy crawly creatures. To Öland, perhaps a rite of passage when you live here.

“It happens to everybody. Every house gets something sooner or later.”

