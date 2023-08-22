Is online tutoring worth the money?

BURIEN, Wash. — Sometimes the parent learns from the student, and I learned from my two younger children the value of online tutoring.

You’ll be in a course, you have a test coming up or a paper due and you’re just confused. Today, you can go online and hire a tutor on-demand who specializes in that area of study and get the knowledge you need to take that test or do that paper.

And this is a very competitive industry. The prices vary a lot from one company to another.

Years ago, I talked about Wyzant. Well, now Wyzant has tons of competitors in the market. And one thing — you find a tutor you really like, if you’re allowed at the site you use, to use that tutor again in the same course. Well, you absolutely want to do that because you’re already developing knowledge from that person and they know your learning style, too.

