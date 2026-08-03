IRS tax lien, absences, policy disagreements: Full picture emerges in SPD Chief’s resignation

SEATTLE, Wash. — New information is emerging about factors that may have contributed to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s decision to seek the resignation of former Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes, including a federal tax lien, questions about his availability during a deadly mass shooting, and reported disagreements over public safety policy.

Government records from Cook County, Illinois showed the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) filed a federal tax lien against Barnes and his wife for $86,841.14 in unpaid taxes, penalties, and interest. The lien, filed in February 2025, applies to property owned by the couple and was recorded about one month after Barnes was appointed Seattle’s interim police chief.

IRS tax lien, absences, policy disagreements: Full picture emerges in Police Chief Shon Barnes’ resignation Former Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes' tax lien

Wilson has not publicly cited the tax lien as a reason for requesting Barnes’ resignation.

During a Friday news conference, Wilson said she asked Barnes to step down because of multiple concerns surrounding his leadership, including communication issues between the mayor’s office and the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

“I will say that in the conversations that I had with Chief Barnes over the last few days, that resulted in our mutual agreement to his resignation, there were multiple factors, some of which were related to the events of Sunday, but that that certainly was not the only thing,” Wilson said.

“Although Dr. Barnes was surprised by the mayor’s request, he wanted to emphasize his dedication and appreciation to the city, including to the community leaders and the Seattle City Council who have offered their support,” attorneys representing Barnes explained in a statement.

“Thank you to the officers and professional staff of the Seattle Police Department for your tireless work to protect and serve the city we all care about, especially under challenging circumstances,” Barnes said in a statement. “I cannot thank you enough.”

Wilson also pointed to Barnes’ absence during the deadly gang-related shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival on July 26. Barnes was out of state when three people were killed, and four others were wounded. City records also showed Barnes was away from Seattle for roughly 45 days between April and July, according to reporting by Publicola.

Wilson, Barnes did not see eye-to-eye

Reports have also indicated Wilson disagreed with Barnes over plans to install closed-circuit security cameras ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Security experts have long viewed significant unresolved financial obligations as a potential concern for individuals in sensitive public safety positions because they can create vulnerabilities to coercion or improper influence. A source inside the federal court system familiar with the case told KIRO Newsradio that large tax debts can raise concerns about whether an official could be susceptible to blackmail or bribery, though there is no allegation that occurred in Barnes’ case.

Political analyst Matt Markovich said the growing list of issues could have made it increasingly difficult for the mayor to maintain confidence in the police chief.

“A tax lien on someone’s property does not preclude anybody from becoming the police chief of Seattle. It’s that simple,” Markovich explained. “The stopgap or the check and balance in all this would be the Seattle City Council, which generally approves all major hires of department heads.”

Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn, who led the city during the 2012 Café Racer mass shooting, said trust between a mayor and police chief is essential during major crises. McGinn recalled having assistant police chiefs Jim Pugel and Nick Metz at his side throughout that incident and said those relationships require complete confidence and clear communication.

“You know, there are multiple, multiple of these types of events, which are in which the media wants information quickly, and they are difficult to handle, and in part because you don’t have all the information yet,” McGinn said. “So, it does require very clear lines of communication, you know, a lot of you know the trust that’s been built up by working together on things.”

At the same time, McGinn said Wilson deserves some grace, noting the Bite of Seattle shooting was the first major crisis of her administration and that future emergencies will provide additional opportunities to demonstrate leadership.

“Unless you’re a mayor, you have no idea what this feels like. And I appreciate all the critics out there, but nobody has to do this in their day-to-day job,” McGinn said. “Look, my press secretary got more crisis communications work in four years than most of them will get in a lifetime … So yeah, everybody can sit and look at it from the outside, but it’s kind of like, what’s the Mike Tyson line? Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.”

At times during her Friday press conference, Wilson looked frazzled and on the brink of tears. Whether that was out of emotion related to the mass shooting and the victims or if it was a reaction to the seemingly endless barrage of hard-hitting questions from reporters that, at times, resurfaced harsh criticism of the mayor by members of City Council, we don’t know.

McGinn said her critics should give her a break.

“There’s an element that with crisis communications, and for a mayor facing this for their first time, expectations are that they will handle it smoothly. You know, let’s be realistic,” McGinn said. “If we’re grading on a curve here, you know she’s standing up, working to own our mistakes and working to get the information out. So, I think we need to take some perspective on this.”

Wilson on Friday named Assistant Chief Andre Sayles as Seattle’s interim police chief. Multiple sources within the SPD described Sayles as well respected among command staff and rank-and-file employees, saying he meets regularly with personnel and has established stronger ties within the department than many executives who joined Barnes’ administration.

Under the terms of his resignation agreement, Barnes is expected to receive approximately $700,000.

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