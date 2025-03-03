Irish festival coming to Seattle Center on March 15-16

SEATTLE — Seattle Center prepares to celebrate Irish culture, heritage and community in the Irish Festival Seattle coming March 15-16.

As part of the Seattle Center Festál series, this event will take place over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

It will feature live Irish music, step dancing, cultural exhibits, genealogy workshops, and engaging activities for all ages.

Attendees can also enjoy authentic Irish and Celtic food, as well as craft goods.

“Nearly 10% of the Greater Seattle area’s population—an estimated 400,000 people—proudly claim Irish heritage,” said Mark Kohler, IHC Executive Director. “Irish Festival Seattle is the highlight of Irish Week, bringing together this vibrant community and anyone with a passion for Irish culture in the Pacific Northwest. The festival is a celebration of Ireland and its renowned global diaspora, showcasing the very best of its traditions, music, and spirit.”

This year the event will celebrate Ireland’s impact on global technology, innovations, rich history and contributions to groundbreaking advancements.

The family-friendly event will be at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall on Saturday, March 15 from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Live performance

Armory Stage, Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

12:00 p.m. – Carrigaline Celtic Bane

1:30 p.m. – Cladach Dance

2:00 p.m. – Haley Prendergast School of Irish Dance

2:30 p.m. – Parade Closing Ceremony

2:45 p.m. – Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance

3:30 p.m. – Grafton Street Academy

4:00 p.m. – Comerford Irish Dance

4:30 p.m. – West Seattle Irish Dance

5:00 p.m. – Irish Twist (musical performance)

Armory Stage, Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – Festival opens

10:30 a.m. – CAVORT Celtic Music

12:30 p.m. – Rowan Fae Irish Dance Company

1:00 p.m. – Fire & Ice Irish Dance Company

2:00 p.m. – Tara Academy of Irish Dance

3:00 p.m. – Hanz Araki Band

3:15 p.m. – Irish Music

4:15 p.m. – Echo Lake Ceili Band

4:30 p.m. – Set Dancing

5:30 p.m. – Aer Lingus Raffle Draw

For more information click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group