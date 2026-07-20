Investigation underway after bullet fired into Bremerton apartment

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says someone fired a bullet into a Bremerton apartment over the weekend – and they’re trying to figure out who did it.

It happened around 10::45 p.m. on Sunday at a complex on Northwest Grandstand Street.

Deputies say they discovered a 9mm shell casing nearby on Northwest Fairgrounds Road.

The department shared images of the casing and a hole in the wall of the apartment.

Kitsap Deputies are investigating after a bullet was fired into a Bremerton apartment on NW Grandstand St. Sunday around 10:45 PM.

A 9mm shell casing was found nearby on NW Fairgrounds Rd.

No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/nQzByWlVu8 — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) July 20, 2026

No injuries were reported.

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