Investigation underway after 2 people, dog killed in fiery crash on Kitsap County road

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people and a dog were killed in a single-car crash on a road in Kitsap County Saturday night, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning.

According to a post on X from the Kitsap County sheriff Sunday morning, deputies with the office responded to a single-car crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Southeast Burley Olalla Road between Shady Glen and Fagerud roads.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a crashed car that was engulfed in flames, police said.

After extinguishing the fire, two people and a dog were found dead inside the car. The names and ages of the victims have not been released as of Sunday morning.

A preliminary investigation found that the car didn’t turn left along a curve in the road when it struck a number of trees and burst into flames.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances and cause of the deadly crash.

There were no further details to provide at this time.

