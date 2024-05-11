International District drive-by shooting injures one

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating after a man was shot in a drive-by shooting in the Chinatown-International District late Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a man shot near the intersection of 6th Avenue South and South Jackson Street at 11:19 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot in the leg. Emergency responders took care of him at the scene before transporting him to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD learmed the man was walking down the street when a car drove by and began firing at him. The suspects and the car have not been found, and police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of 6th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. One victim transported to HMC in stable condition. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) May 11, 2024

