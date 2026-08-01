Interim SPD Chief says search continues for mass shooting suspects

Seattle Police Department Interim Chief Andre Sayles confirmed today that investigators are searching for multiple suspects in connection with the mass shooting at the Seattle Center Sunday evening.

The department also released edited bodycam footage Friday showing officers responding to the scene and detaining one individual.

While one suspect, a 15-year-old, has already been detained, Sayles stated that the department remains focused on identifying the remaining suspects who were involved in the incident.

Interim Chief Adrien Sayles, who was formally announced as taking over the SPD Friday, said he planned to meet with staff, detectives, and commanders to discuss the status of the case following his recent appointment.

“I think we’re very close in that finding a suspect and taking a suspect in custody,” Sayles said.

He also reiterated that work would begin shortly after he ended the media conference with the Mayor, “After we’re done here today, we’re going to meet with our detectives on this and then start moving forward in the right way.”

Sayles emphasized that the department is moving carefully to ensure the correct individuals are brought to justice.

“Like I said earlier, to bring the right person to justice. We want to identify the correct person,” Sayles said. “You don’t want to have a person that’s arrested that may have just been running to save their lives. I do not want our solution department to be put in a bad situation where we’re arresting the wrong person.”

The newly released bodycam video shows officers running toward the sound of gunfire at the Seattle Center.

The footage depicts police detaining one suspect and providing medical aid to victims at the scene. The department confirmed it is still looking for multiple people believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Sayles also said that to ensure safety at future events, more officers would be stationed at key events through the end of the summer.

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