INRIX to leave Kirkland after 18 years, citing concerns over nearby homeless hotel

Transportation data and analytics company INRIX will be moving out of Kirkland after nearly two decades.

INRIX CEO Bryan Mistele posted on X Friday, stating the company is moving due to a nearby homeless hotel.

This week @INRIX signed a lease which will move us out of Kirkland which has been our home for the past 18 years.



Mistele claims the hotel, across the street from INRIX’s headquarters, has no required drug testing, no required treatment and has no supervision on-site. He also cited data that shows crime rises in the area due to homeless establishments.

“Where this experiment has happened before in King County, crime rates have risen since according to reliable data, 70%+ of homelessness is the result of drug addiction and/or mental health issues,” he stated.

INRIX CEO says Kirkland government failed to address issues

Mistele also alleges the Kirkland City Council did not listen to his concerns.

“When I attended the City Council meeting to speak out on this issue, @KirklandGov refused to let anyone speak,” he wrote. “A previous mayor once told me years ago that INRIX was the 5th largest employer in @Kirkland. I have no idea what we are now (we’ve grown), but bad public policy has consequences. Employers can move. We are. If a local government won’t listen to its citizens and/or employers, they will probably find other places to locate.”

One X user commented under Mistele’s post, asking if INRIX was hiring.

In response, Mistele replied, “Yes, but mainly for tech roles.”

City of Kirkland promotes projects to aid homelessness

The City of Kirkland’s website states that Kirkland is “committed to each resident’s well-being by connecting them with the resources needed to live and thrive.”

“Permanent Supportive Housing is a key tactic in helping to end homelessness in Kirkland and across the county, as it is one of the most cost-effective ways to permanently house people experiencing chronic homelessness,” it adds.

For more information on Kirkland’s homeless housing projects, visit the City of Kirkland’s website.

