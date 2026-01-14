Injury report: Who will likely sit out for the Seahawks vs. 49ers game

On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers for a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game.

This will be the third time the teams have met this season.

The Hawks earned a first-round bye as the NFC’s top seed, while the 49ers, the No. 6 seed, are coming off a win in Philadelphia.

During Tuesday’s practice, nearly everyone on the Seahawks’ 53-man roster, as well as two players designated to return from injured reserve, took part in practice.

Only two players didn’t: linebacker Tyrice Knight (shoulder) and tackle Josh Jones (knee).

Two new names to the injury report were cornerback Riq Woolen (oblique) and outside linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (Achilles), who were both limited participants. Here’s a full look at the participation list:

Did not participate

T Josh Jones (knee)

LB Tyrice Knight (shoulder)

Limited participation

LB DeMarcus Lawrence (Achilles)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (not injury related/resting player)

LB Chazz Surratt (ankle)

DT Leonard Williams (not injury related/resting player)

CB Riq Woolen (oblique)

Full participation

TE Elijah Arroyo (knee)

TE AJ Barner (hip)

S Coby Bryant (knee)

T Charles Cross (hamstring)

What about the 49ers?

The team held a walkthrough, meaning their report was an estimation of participation.

Receiver Ricky Pearsall, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, was listed as limited. Left tackle Trent Williams, who returned for Sunday’s game after missing the Week 18 game against Seattle due to a hamstring injury, was also listed as limited. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown (hamstring) and linebacker Luke Gifford (quadricep) were listed as non-participants.

Here’s a look at the full list:

Did not participate

S Ji’Ayir Brown (hamstring)

LB Luke Gifford (quadricep)

Limited participation

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

WR Ricky Pearsall (knee)

G Dominick Puni (ankle)

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

DE Keion White (groin, hamstring)

T Trent Williams (hamstring)

LB Dee Winters (ankle)

Full participation

WR Jacob Cowing (hamstring)

The game

Kickoff at Lumen Field is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday. It’s airing on FOX. The winner will go on to play the winner of Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago Bears and the LA Rams, which will air on NBC.

