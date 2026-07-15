Injured 90-pound Rottweiler, Clyde, rescued from hiking trail near Lake Ann

LAKE ANN, Wash. — Clyde, a 90-pound Rottweiler, was rescued Saturday, July 11, by the Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART), after multiple of his paw pads became injured.

According to a WASART post on Facebook, Clyde was up about four and a half miles up a trail close to Lake Ann in Kittitas County.

Once arriving at Clyde’s location, WASART, as well as members of Kittitas County Search and Rescue (KCSR), aided the dog, and found that all of his paws were “abraded and extremely tender.”

To help Clyde up and hopefully get him to walk, they padded and bandaged his paws and cheered him on.

They quickly realized that Clyde could not walk on his own, despite encouragement from everyone nearby.

In order to get him to move further down the mountain, rescuers utilized a Fido rescue sling hoisted by hiking poles. While they hoped he could walk easier with the sling, Clyde, instead, tucked up his legs and “started paddling them through the air as though he were swimming.”

According to the post, he enjoyed the ride down to the rescue litter, which was place further down the trail, due to the effectiveness of the sling.

That being said, once he was placed inside the litter, Clyde became worried and escaped the straps. To help him feel more comfortable, they lowered the litter, packed him more securely, and quickly relaxed.

As they continued down the path, headlights were activated to provide a clear path in the dark. With the trail being steep and especially dangerous at night, WASART and KCSR members took turns leading the group down the trail, and eventually to safety.

“We are incredibly grateful to Kittitas County Search and Rescue for their partnership, teamwork, and the many hands that helped carry Clyde safely off the mountain,” WASART writes. “Clyde wasn’t able to walk out on his own—but thanks to the combined teamwork, problem-solving, and determination of everyone involved, he made it safely back to the trailhead."

Clyde was safely transferred back to his owner.

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