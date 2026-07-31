‘Information could have gone out faster’: Mayor Wilson addresses 5-hour delay after mass shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson addressed the five-hour information delay from the city following a gang-related mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle on Sunday.

In an Instagram video Thursday, Wilson said an after-action review found major communication gaps.

“Information could and should have gone out much faster through social media, the emergency alert system, the SPD blotter, and/or an off-site press conference,” she said.

Mayor Katie Wilson admits city should have used Alert Seattle

Wilson noted the public should have heard sooner about outstanding suspects and the status of Seattle Center.

“We will be working with SPD to ensure that communications go out much sooner in the future should anything like this happen again,” she said.

Wilson added that she should not have defended the fact that the city did not use Alert Seattle.

“Through our review, I have learned that there was a miscommunication between departments that resulted in no alert going out when it would have been a good tool to use,” she said.

Miscommunication between SPD and mayor’s office

Wilson said there was a miscommunication between the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and her office about the timing of a press conference between 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

“What I did not fully understand in that moment was how little information had reached the public or the press since the incident began at 6 p.m.,” she said. “Had I known that, I would have pushed for an immediate briefing rather than waiting for a press conference to be organized.”

Wilson acknowledged the public’s frustration with the delayed response that night, and said the city is working to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“The frustration that was directed at elected officials arriving that evening was understandable, and it was frustration that had been building for hours,” she said. “We are now putting in place processes and protocols to ensure that this does not happen again. This includes updated SPD protocols for communicating with the media and the public, clearer coordination between departments, and stronger communication channels between my office and SPD.”

Wilson addresses Shon Barnes’ departure

Wilson also addressed Barnes’ departure in her video, largely echoing the statement her office released earlier Thursday.

“Chief Barnes came to Seattle with a genuine belief in community policing as a philosophy,” she said. “He arrived with a clear vision of what a department grounded in trust and accountability could look like. He launched initiatives to bring the department closer to the communities it serves, including a neighborhood resource officer program and a monthly community conversation series. He cares deeply about this work and about this city; that dedication is genuine, and I wish him the best.

A news conference will be held Friday to introduce Deputy Chief Andre Sayles, who was appointed as Interim SPD Chief.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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