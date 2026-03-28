Increase in mail theft reported in Mt. Pleasant area of Clallam County

MT. PLEASANT, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is warning residents following recent reports of mail theft in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Authorities shared some tips to keep yourself better protected from identity theft, fraud, and financial loss, including:

Securing your mailbox

Check your mail as soon as it’s delivered

Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery to see what mail you’re receiving before it arrives

Avoid leaving mail overnight when dropping off at a mailbox

The sheriff’s office asks the public to report anything suspicious like tampering with mailboxes.

You can report mail theft to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the link here.

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