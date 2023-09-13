‘If you decide to hate on me, good on ya,’ says Clover Park School Board member facing allegations

A Clover Park School Board member is pushing back on misconduct claims.

A district investigation found evidence that Paul Wagemann sexually harassed a school employee over the summer. A statement from the district writes that an investigator “concluded that a preponderance of the evidence supported the allegation that on June 9 Director Wagemann did make inappropriate and sexualized comments to the employee.”

“I want the public to know the district took this measure very seriously,” said board Vice President, Carole Jacobs.

The board voted on Monday evening to censure Wagemann. Censuring doesn’t change or remove a person’s role on the board, but it does serve as a public condemnation from fellow board members.

We spoke to Wagemann, who denies the misconduct accusations, as he did on Monday night.

“People have perceptions,” said Wagemann in response to the investigation. “You have what happened, and then you have perceptions of what happened.”

Monday was the third time that Wagemann has been censured since November of 2021.

Last year Wagemann was accused of making racist remarks during a school board meeting, as well as harassing the superintendent.

Some Clover Park parents have called for Wagemann’s resignation. Something he has told us he does not have plans to do. His school board term expires in December. He’s currently running for Lakewood City Council.

“All I can do is live my life. Be who I am. If you decide to hate me, good on ya. Otherwise, vote for me. Support me. See what I do,” said Wagemann.

