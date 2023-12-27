If not pet why pet shaped? Seattle Sports host jokes about new star of the family

Seattle Sports host Stacy Rost posted about the newest member of her family on social media. He’s not a baby, dog, or cat - he’s a raccoon.

Rost shared some pictures and videos of Little Rick aka Rickoon and joked about not falling for his cuteness.

DO NOT TRUST HIM pic.twitter.com/aDNmz1m72J — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) December 25, 2023

Rost’s parents started taking care of Little Rick after their dog passed away two years ago.

Rost said they saw the raccoon had a messed up back leg and didn’t think he’d make it, so now they’re attached.

“Unfortunately, my stepdad, Rick, has found the worst way to cope: feeding a one-year-old raccoon and letting him live on their porch,” she wrote.

She said her parents make Little Rick snacks and breakfast every day.

They also put out bowls of water so he can “wash his little people-hands.”

They even made him a bed out of towels and blankets.

He gets multiple snacks a day pic.twitter.com/w9iCWGgCaE — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) December 24, 2023

Rost joked about Little Rick trying to push her out of the will.

Scheming. He’s working me out of the will. pic.twitter.com/6a68uSTGjA — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) December 25, 2023

But Rost reminded people even though Little Rick looks cute, he’s still a wild animal.

HE KNOWS WE HAVE MORE EGGS AND IS TRYING TO GET IN, WHY IS NO ONE LISTENING TO ME pic.twitter.com/f8ZpoJIweA — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) December 24, 2023

And even though she may not be the favorite anymore, Rost said she hopes people enjoyed her story.

“ANYWAY that’s it for Rick and LR, but I’m glad you enjoyed this story about finding comfort in unexpected places Merry Christmas,” Rost wrote.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife sent us this statement on raccoons:

Don’t feed raccoons: Feeding raccoons may create undesirable situations for you, your children, neighbors, pets, and the raccoons themselves. Raccoons that are fed by people often lose their fear of humans and may become aggressive when not fed as expected.

©2023 Cox Media Group