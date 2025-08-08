Ichiro Hall of Fame Weekend: Looking for last-minute tickets?

SEATTLE — Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki is officially in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and you have a chance to see history in the making.

This weekend, the team is retiring his number – 51 – in a special pregame celebration. If you want to go, you’ve still got time to snag tickets, but they’re not cheap. For perspective, the next Saturday game on August 23, an upper deck ticket is running about $23 and a lower bowl ticket is about $84.

Ticketmaster

A general admission ticket to see Ichiro’s retirement ceremony will cost you about $74. The closest available seating to the field will cost you just shy of $300 each. You can see your options here.

Gametime

Resale tickets are as low as $45 in the upper deck. A main-level seat will cost you somewhere around $120 to $200. You can see your options here.

Seat Geek

The most affordable ticket on this resale site is $44. If you’re looking to sit behind home plate, plan on spending somewhere between $150 and $500. Main-level seats along the first or third baselines will run you around $100 to $120. You can see your options here.

Stub Hub

A single upper deck ticket on this site will run you about $100. A main-level seat will cost you as low as $100 and as high as $400, depending on how close you want to be to the field. You can see your options here.

When’s the retirement?

The retirement will happen on Saturday at p.m. before the M’s take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ichiro was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on July 27. He began his MLB career with the Mariners in 2001 and was the first Japanese position player in professional baseball. He’s also the first Japanese-born player to be inducted. He was a 10-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glove Winner, three-time Silver Slugger, two-time AL Batting Champion, 2001 AL MVP and Rookie of the Year. You can read more about his extensive career here.

