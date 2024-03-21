‘I will be here for her kids no matter what’: Family of crash victim showing support in tragic time

RENTON, Wash. — We now know the 4 people who sadly died in the horrific crash in Renton on Tuesday.

Among them was 38-year-old Andrea Hudson, along with 3 other children. According to Melanie Haines, Andrea’s sister, two of her three children Charlotte and Nolan, survived the crash.

Both are recovering at Harborview Medical Center. Haines says its been a hard 24 hours for her and her family.

“Just that I love her and I’m going to miss her and that I will be here for her kids no matter what,” Haines said.

Haines says her sister helped homeschool her kids and was an outdoorsy person who loved her family and community.

“She is one of the most kind and patient people you will ever meet,” Haines said.

Haines says both the conditions of Nolan and Charlotte have slowly improved, which is news the family has been hoping for.

“My kids are really anxious to have their cousins pull through this and have them and be able to grow up with them,” Haines.

She says parents of the children who lost their lives have been in contact with them. She says her sister and the kids are close to them.

“It’s a really hard situation for a lot of these families. They lost their children and their best friend,” Haines said.

She says while so many families are hurting, she believes her family’s faith will be key.

“Knowing that we will be able to see her again gives our family a lot of hope and will help us have a lot of peace in this life,” Haines said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

