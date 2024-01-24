‘I loved him’: Port Townsend family feels sadness, frustrations over death of infant

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — There have been questions about why a Port Townsend man hasn’t been charged in the death of his son. Jordan Sorensen is being held on $200,000 bail for kidnapping and unlawfully disposing of his son’s body. But no one has been charged in the infant’s death. The prosecutor said he has done all he can, at least for now.

Many in Port Townsend said they want to know why. But the prosecutor said nothing more would likely happen until the medical examiner’s report.

The Jefferson County Prosecutor said he has heard the questions in this community about Jordan Sorensen and why he isn’t facing charges in his son’s death.

One of the last people to see the infant alive is especially upset.

“In the short amount of time I had him, I loved him,” said Pamela Andrews, her voice giving way to tears. “I gave him his first bath.”

It is easy to hear the pain in Andrews’s voice. She had converted her Port Townsend home into a nursery for baby Otis Sorensen where he, his father, and his mother could live.

But that hopeful scenario ended when Jordan Sorensen led detectives to the infant’s body in Kah Tai Lagoon Park.

And Andrews is angry that he is not being held for murder.

“Why not?” Andrews asked. “I don’t know. I don’t know ‘why not.’”

KIRO 7 put the question to Jefferson County Prosecutor James Kennedy.

“At this point in time, I don’t have a cause of death determination on the child,” Kennedy said.

Jordan Sorensen was charged with kidnapping and unlawfully disposing of his infant son’s remains. The autopsy will determine how the child died.

But there is also the fact that Sorensen and the baby’s mother have a long history of drug use, and were known to live outdoors before the baby was born on Christmas day.

Kennedy was asked if he was surprised Sorensen had custody of his son.

“When I learned that, I was surprised,” said Kennedy. “However, I was informed there was a change in the law last year that allowed for children to be given to individuals that were in his circumstance.”

The so-called ‘Keeping Families Together Act’ passed in 2023 stipulates that neither “poverty, nor substance abuse nor prenatal drug use by itself constitute imminent physical harm to a child.”

But Kennedy said the law doesn’t recognize that some families simply cannot be together.

Might there have been a different conclusion last year, two years ago?

“Quite possibly,” he said.

James Kennedy said the autopsy is set for Wednesday. He hopes to get results in a week or two. But if they need a toxicology report, it may take many more weeks.

So, stay tuned.

©2024 Cox Media Group