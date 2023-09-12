‘I joined to lead’: WA police departments recognize National Police Women’s Day

Only 13.1% of law enforcement officers were women in the US in 2021, according to Statista. Tuesday is National Police Women’s Day and a few police departments around Western Washington took to social media to recognize their women officers.

“We wanted to acknowledge all the dedicated women of law enforcement, especially some of the best that work right here at Monroe Police Department! Thank you for your service! Please join us in celebrating and recognizing National Police Woman’s Day!” said the Monroe Police Department.

Monroe Police Department recognizes women officers. (Monroe Police Department)

The Marysville Police Department also said it’s celebrating. The department said 33.3% of the MPD staff is women and 24.3% are sworn officers.

“We proudly honor the exceptional contributions of our female police officers at the Marysville Police Department. These women embody courage, dedication, and professionalism, working to safeguard our community,” said the Marysville Police Department. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to these officers for their unwavering commitment and service in upholding the law and ensuring community safety.”

Marysville Police Department recognizes women officers. (Marysville Police Department)

The Redmond Police Department said 20% of their officers are women with 79 commissioned officers.

“The Redmond Police Department recognizes and appreciates the dedication and hard work of the women law enforcement officers who serve the Redmond community,” said the Redmond Police Department.

Redmond Police Department recognizes women officers. (Redmond Police Department)









