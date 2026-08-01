‘I have a different window than they do’: Wilson responds to criticism over Barnes’ departure

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson defended her decision to remove Shon Barnes as chief of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) while fielding media questions in her first news conference since the move on Friday.

“There were multiple factors that figured into the conversations between Chief Barnes and me that led to the decision that he would resign,” Wilson said.

Wilson thanked Barnes, whose departure came just days after a gang-related mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle on Sunday, for his service and said she shared his hope of returning the city’s focus to addressing youth gun violence.

“Chief Barnes was appointed by Mayor Harrell and made real contributions to public safety in this city,” she said. “On Sunday, officers of the Seattle Police Department responded with professionalism, courage, and care for the people in front of them. Chief Barnes expressed his pride in them, and so do I.

“I am grateful for his service, and I share his hope that we can return our full focus to what matters most right now: addressing youth gun violence and making sure that every family in this city can feel safe in their neighborhood and across Seattle,” she continued. “That work does not wait, and I do not take lightly what it means to make decisions that affect people’s safety and their lives.”

As rumors swirled over whether Barnes was fired or decided to resign on his own, Wilson confirmed, “I asked him to resign.”

Deputy Chief Andre Sayles named interim Seattle police chief

Wilson officially introduced SPD Deputy Chief Andre Sayles as the interim chief. Sayles brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, including serving as Chief of Police in Beloit, Wisconsin. He joined SPD in 2025 as Deputy Chief of Administration and Investigations.

“I chose Andre Sayles because he has done this job before and can hit the ground running,” Wilson said. “He served as chief of police in Wisconsin, where he led with a community-focused approach that strengthened both public safety and community trust. He has earned the respect of our police force in his time here, and that is exactly what we need right now.

“His background spans the full range of what this role requires,” she continued. “He has serious investigative and operational credentials, having led specialized units, including a drug and gang investigative unit, and served on a SWAT team for 12 years, including four years as team leader. He understands complex investigations. He understands tactical operations. He understands how to build and lead specialized teams, and he is deeply committed to community policing and youth engagement, consistently prioritizing the relationships between law enforcement and the people being served.”

Sayles pledges commitment to Seattle

Sayles thanked Wilson for the opportunity and said he doesn’t take the decision lightly.

“This week has been difficult, but I also know what this department and city are capable of when we come together with a common goal of keeping our community safe,” he said. “My commitment to you all is simple: we’ll be one department, united, and grounded in service, pride, and dedication.”

Description of additional gunman held back

Sayles later noted the department has held off on releasing a description of an additional gunman believed to be at large because investigators want to ensure they identify the right person.

“When you look at the gravity of that situation, there were so many people involved over at the Seattle Center, and our investigation team wants to make sure,” he said. “We don’t want to have any injustices by taking someone in custody who may not be the actual shooter or involved in that situation.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson defended her decision to remove Shon Barnes as chief of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) while fielding media questions in her first news conference since the move on Friday.

Wilson defends Barnes decision as council president calls it ‘reckless’

Wilson took questions from reporters, one of whom asked about the sharp criticism from Seattle City Council members, including Council President Joy Hollingsworth, who called Wilson’s decision to dismiss Barnes “reckless.”

“I respect their differences of opinion, and as the mayor, as the executive of the city, I do have a different window into our police department than they do,” Wilson responded. “And I’m making the decision that I believe is best and urgent at this time for our police department and for this city.”

One reporter pressed Wilson on whether she was making Barnes the fall guy for the city’s five-hour information delay after the Bite of Seattle shooting.

“I firmly believe that I’m making the right decision at the right time,” Wilson responded. “And part of this is a feeling of urgency around upcoming events this summer, including this weekend, wanting to make sure that we have the right leadership in place at SPD, the right communications protocols, so that as we move forward, we can be much clearer with the public if something like that should happen again.”

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