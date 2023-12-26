‘I felt very scared’: Shooting kills man in apartment lobby in Seattle’s U-District on Christmas

SEATTLE — A shooting on Christmas Day has left a man dead inside an apartment lobby in Seattle’s University District.

Seattle police said they received a call about a reported shooting on 15th Avenue Northeast on Monday just before 5 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department told KIRO 7 News that a man died from the shooting in a lobby inside an apartment.

#BREAKING: A large police presence in Seattle at 15th Avenue NE and NE 50th Street. A woman tells me she rushed over here after her niece had called her and said she heard 4-5 gunshots on her apartment floor. I’m working to gather more details. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/HwuyPXMTMK — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) December 26, 2023

KIRO 7 News saw officers inside the Arbora Court, located on the corner of 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 50th Street, on the first floor and the fifth floor of the building.

We also saw police take a man into custody at the scene.

KIRO 7 News spoke with a woman who said she rushed over to the scene when her niece had called her about the shooting.

“My niece called me, panicking, saying there was a shooting right across (from) her apartment,” Megan Thompson said. “That’s my niece. I’m concerned, I want to know she’s alright.”

We spoke with Thompson’s niece on the phone, who said she heard around four to five gunshots.

“I felt very scared, because anything could happen. A bullet could come through my wall, my door, and I have a child, and I’m literally shaking still,” she said.

The niece said she had been caring for her 8-month-old daughter on the couch when she heard the gunshots.

“I want to leave and go to my uncle and auntie, it happened on my floor, I don’t want to go outside,” she added. “Scary. Like very scary, I don’t want to live here anymore.”

There are no details about the suspect.

