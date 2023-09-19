‘I came out armed and ready to fight’: Fall City gun shop owner prevents burglary

FALL CITY, Wash. — A Fall City gun shop owner jumped into action when would-be burglars rammed a stolen car into his store.

Lee Stallman, owner of Fall City Firearms, says he takes security very seriously, and part of his system includes having someone at the store 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It happened to be his turn at the store on Sunday when at around 4 a.m., he awoke to a big crash.

“Someone smashing into the building,” said Stallman. “I came out armed and ready to fight if I had to and I yelled, ‘Building is occupied!’ and they left.”

Though the storefront was damaged, nothing was stolen.

The shop remained open for business while repairs were being made on Monday.

