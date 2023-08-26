I-90 East through Snoqualmie Pass will close Aug. 29 for rock blasting

HYAK — I-90 East through Snoqualmie Pass will be closed while Department of Transportation contractor crews blast rocks in the area on Aug. 29.

During the work, cars moving eastbound will need to stop at milepost 63 and those moving westbound will be stopped at exit 70. More rock blasting is scheduled once or twice a week for the rest of the summer and into the mid-fall. Each closure will last up to one hour and is part of the project to widen I-90 to six lanes between the West Easton interchange and the Cabin Creek interchange.

If you plan on traveling over the Snoqualmie Pass this summer, WSDOT suggests that you follow this checklist:

Check conditions, view cameras and travel times

Check the real-time travel map for current travel impacts

Sign up for email updates

Sign up for text message alerts by texting the word START to the number 85107

Listen to the Highway Advisory Radio at 1610 AM and 530 AM

Follow us on Twitter @snoqualmiepass

Download WSDOT’s free smartphone app

