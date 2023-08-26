Local

I-90 East through Snoqualmie Pass will close Aug. 29 for rock blasting

By KIRO 7 News Staff

FILE: Construction

By KIRO 7 News Staff

HYAK — I-90 East through Snoqualmie Pass will be closed while Department of Transportation contractor crews blast rocks in the area on Aug. 29.

During the work, cars moving eastbound will need to stop at milepost 63 and those moving westbound will be stopped at exit 70. More rock blasting is scheduled once or twice a week for the rest of the summer and into the mid-fall. Each closure will last up to one hour and is part of the project to widen I-90 to six lanes between the West Easton interchange and the Cabin Creek interchange.

If you plan on traveling over the Snoqualmie Pass this summer, WSDOT suggests that you follow this checklist:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read