A semi truck crashed into a ditch along an I-5 exit ramp near Joint Base Lewis-McChord this morning, spilling husks of corn across the road.

According to Trooper Watts with the Washington State Patrol, the SB I-5 exit ramp to Thorne Lane (Exit 123) was fully blocked after a semi truck hit a ditch and overturned.

“The cause of this collision is drowsy driving. The driver will be cited for negligent driving in the second degree,” reported Trooper Watts. “The roadway is completely blocked by the semi, debris, and there’s also corn on the cob scattered all over the roadway as well.”

Trooper Watts confirmed that nobody was seriously injured, but added that all JBLM traffic from I-5 would have to divert to Exits 120 and 119 until the corn is cleared.

“It’s going to be a while before we’re able to reopen the SB I-5 exit ramp to Thorne Lane (Exit 123). Take alt routes,” wrote the Washington State Department of Transportation. “Yes, that’s a lot of corn.”

At 8:45 a.m., WSDOT posted to social media, “We’re still working on clearing CORN from the THORNE Lane exit on SB I-5. Tow is on scene & repairs to replace the attenuator & sign base will begin soon. Find ALT routes - this will take at least a couple of hours to clear. Unfortunately, the semi leaked oil & fuel, so the corn is heading to the dump.”

For real-time travel updates, visit: wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map

0 of 7 PHOTOS: Corn-carrying semi truck crashes, spilling husks across I-5 exit ramp near JBLM Photo Courtesy: WSDOT PHOTOS: Corn-carrying semi truck crashes, spilling husks across I-5 exit ramp near JBLM Photo Courtesy: PHOTOS: Corn-carrying semi truck crashes, spilling husks across I-5 exit ramp near JBLM Photo Courtesy: WSP PHOTOS: Corn-carrying semi truck crashes, spilling husks across I-5 exit ramp near JBLM Photo Courtesy: WSP PHOTOS: Corn-carrying semi truck crashes, spilling husks across I-5 exit ramp near JBLM Photo Courtesy: WSP PHOTOS: Corn-carrying semi truck crashes, spilling husks across I-5 exit ramp near JBLM Photo Courtesy: WSDOT

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