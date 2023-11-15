Hurricane Ridge to reopen for winter after devastating fire brings ‘year of challenges’

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — Olympic National Park has announced that Hurricane Ridge will soon reopen for the winter months after the 71-year-old day lodge burned down earlier this year.

The parks service pointed to a “year full of challenges” brought on by the devastating fire that leveled the lodge in May.

Since the fire, construction crews have installed a restroom trailer and welcome center that have both been connected to provide utilities.

By the time Hurricane Ridge Road and recreation area reopens for the winter on Nov. 24, crews will also have finished utility trenching and demolishing the old lodge, according to officials.

Hurricane Ridge is a popular place for people to snowshoe, snowboard, ski, camp, or embark on other winter adventures.

“Park employees, contractors, and partners have worked tirelessly to get this done. Thanks to their monumental efforts, everyone will be able to experience a full winter season on the Ridge” said Olympic National Park Superintendent Sula Jacobs.

The road is scheduled to be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through March 31, Weather permitting. It will be open starting at 9 a.m. and will close to uphill traffic at 4 p.m.

Because of wildfire damages, Obstruction Point Road has been closed from Waterhole to the Obstruction Point Trailhead.

Officials say that all vehicles must exit the Heart O’ the Hills entrance station by 5 p.m.

More Information about ski and snowshoe routes is available at this link.









