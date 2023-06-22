Hurricane Ridge to reopen next week following devastating Day Lodge fire

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK — Olympic National Park’s Hurricane Ridge area will reopen to visitors on June 27 following a devastating fire in early May.

That fire completely destroyed the 71-year-old Day Lodge on May 7. The area has been closed ever since over concerns surrounding “potentially hazardous debris” among a handful of other safety concerns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Starting next Tuesday, you can visit the park from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Portable toilets will be available.

You should keep in mind that there are no indoor spaces available if the weather gets bad.

Initially, the National Park Service said that Hurricane Ridge would be closed indefinitely while crews assessed repairs.

Once it reopens, Park Superintendent Sula Jacobs warns that things will “look different this summer,” with daily limits on vehicles and a handful of days where the 17-mile mountain road up to the ridge could close entirely so that debris can be removed.

Over 300,000 people have visited Hurricane Ridge every year since it first opened in the 1950s. Before the early-May fire, the Day Lodge had been closed to visitors since March for renovations.

