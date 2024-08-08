Hundreds of birds safe after cockfighting ring bust in Buckley

BUCKLEY, Wash. — Hundreds of birds are now safe after a raid in Buckley last week by Pierce County deputies. It’s the state’s latest crackdown on cockfighting in the state, with their rescue actions captured on body camera video.

The video, now made public, shows evidence that the birds were likely being groomed for cockfighting.

The birds, more than 140 of them roosters, are now being taken to shelters and sanctuaries across the state.

“When they do come into our care, it’s very scary for them. They’ve left the only life they’ve ever known,” says Jenny Mathison. She runs Rooster Haus Rescue, an animal sanctuary in King County.

Mathison tells KIRO 7 that in cockfighting, roosters are viciously prepped to fight. Their bodies are mutilated and often pumped with steroids or meth before the matches.

“We’ve had numerous birds test positive for methamphetamine before coming to us. It’s very common,” says Mathison.

While cockfighting is a prevalent and lucrative business, so is raising the birds to fight.

“It’s not just about having the people who want to go see it, but it’s also, having those birds and shipping them out to other states and to other countries,” says Sam Moore with Washington’s Animal Task Force, meant to work with law enforcement on animal cruelty cases.

The state’s Gambling Commission says for every bust that law enforcement makes, more cockfighting rings pop up in its place. There’s an audience for watching and betting on the fights in Washington.

“It’s sad. It’s disappointing that humans can support something so cruel,” says Mathison.

She’s working to counteract that violence with her rooster sanctuary, providing a space for several survivors.

“We’re just one small sanctuary that’s trying to do as much as we can. And we wish we could do more.”

She tells KIRO 7 that with the recent raids, sanctuaries are being inundated with birds. Rooster Haus is always looking for people who can provide a safe home to adopt a rooster.

