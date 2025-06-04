Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County still operating despite flood

TACOMA, Wash. — Tails are still wagging at the Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County despite some flooding over the weekend that forced staff to think quickly and pivot operations.

On Friday, employees sprung into action to move adoption supplies, computers and other critical equipment to make way for emergency plumbing and demolition crews.

On Saturday morning, the organization said the problem with the flood escalated.

By Sunday, the adoptions team had quickly transformed the Pet Food & Supply Pantry at the west entrance into a fully functioning adoption space.

Despite all the setback, the organization still facilitated 30 adoptions on Sunday alone.

“Our focus is, and always has been, the animals in our care, the staff and volunteers who show up for them every day, and the community we’re proud to serve, including our animal control partners and pet owners in need. So, when a plumbing issue bubbled up (literally) in our adoptions lobby, it was all hands, boots, and hearts on deck,” the HSTPC wrote on its website.

The unexpected flood comes at a challenging time, HSTPC said. Since early May, a section of their dog kennels has been under renovation, limiting their space and reducing their capacity.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re visiting the shelter during construction:

Adoptions are rerouted to the west side of the building , through what is known as the Pet Food & Supply Pantry door. This entrance will be open during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Look for signage guiding you to the correct door.

, through what is known as the Pet Food & Supply Pantry door. This entrance will be open during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Look for signage guiding you to the correct door. The Pet Food & Supply Pantry has temporarily relocated to the front, which was the adoption lobby entrance. The pantry will continue operating as usual from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The pantry will continue operating as usual from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Lost and found pet services continue to operate as usual through the Public Animal Receiving entrance, located on the north side of the building at the far left.

You can learn more about fostering, adopting, and donating here.

