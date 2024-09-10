Human skull found by hunter in Gifford Pinchot National Forest, investigation underway

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a human skull found near the Sawtooth Berry Fields within the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

A bear hunter located the skull on September 4 and reported the find to the Skamania County Communications Center.

A detective from the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office responded to the provided coordinates and successfully recovered the skull.

Authorities have confirmed that it is of human origin, though the identity of the remains is currently unknown.

The skull has been sent for forensic analysis to attempt to make an identification.

While the case remains under active investigation, officials stated there is no indication that the discovery poses a public safety risk.

