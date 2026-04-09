Human remains found near Spanaway identified as woman missing since 2022

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Human remains were located near Spanaway in January and identified as Aidan Spear, a woman who went missing in 2022, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced Thursday.

In January 2022, the 21-year-old Spear was supposed to meet with her mother, but never showed up.

The human remains were found in an isolated, wooded area of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, which is accessible to the public.

“Our condolences go out to Aidan’s family and friends as we navigate the next steps,” PCSO stated.

Officials noted that the discovery opens up new leads and avenues for the joint investigation with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Spear was a 5-foot-6-inch Native American female who was 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

PCSO asked if anyone has information about Spear’s disappearance in 2022; they are encouraged to reach out and speak with a detective.

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