Human remains found in the Columbia River near Rock Island Dam

Human remains were found in the Columbia River near Rock Island Dam this week, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a report of the human remains on Monday evening, July 20. Deputies confirmed the report before detectives and Chelan County Coroner’s Office staff responded by boat to recover the remains from the river.

“The Chelan County Coroner’s Office is conducting an ongoing investigation to determine the identity of the deceased,” wrote the sheriff’s office on Friday, July 24. “Investigators have confirmed that the remains are not those of missing 18-year-old Erik Luna of Bridgeport.”

Luna was last seen by his family in Bridgeport on February 6, 2026, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

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