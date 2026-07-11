How wildfires start and how to prevent them

Several wildfires are currently burning in Washington state.

But how did they start and why are they spreading?

Three things are needed: dry fuel, oxygen, and a heat source.

Lightning is the heat source from nature and there isn’t much we can do about that.

But 80% of wildfires are caused by human activity. This is where some commonsense mitigation comes into play:

Make sure an outdoor fire (like a campfire or barbecue) is completely extinguished before you leave your outdoor fun spot. Don’t assume the fire is out by looking at it. Touch the area and make sure the place where fire was burning is cool to the touch. Seriously! Physically touch the ground and if it is “OUCH” it is not “OUT”. Don’t throw cigarettes out of the car window. It seems really obvious, but it still happens. Check your vehicle and make sure you’re not dragging anything that will spark when traveling. Chains dragging on the road have started massive fires and most of the time, the driver is not even aware of the danger. If you are towing a vehicle, make sure your chains are secure.

The fire season ahead could be very intense. We already have thousands of acres of dry vegetation across eastern Washington. As the season moves along, there will be even more fuel for fires in the mountains and throughout western Washington.

Adding a little fire awareness to your daily travels will go a long way to mitigate the danger of wildfires this season.

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