How ‘TSWIFT’ bill aims to fight ticket fees across Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new bill has concert ticket protections back on the debate table in Washington state, sparked by the controversy surrounding sales for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in 2023.

Last year, scores of people found themselves locked out of Ticketmaster as the system was flooded with fans scrambling to see Swift’s now-record-setting tour. Many later spent thousands on resale tickets.

Dubbed the “Ticket Sales Warrant Integrity, Fairness, and Transparency Act” -- or TSWIFT -- House Bill 1648 would look to force all ticket sellers to register with the state, and be more transparent about prices.

It would also limit certain fees as well as “dynamic pricing,” and curb resales for tickets purchased by bots designed to scoop them up in bulk.

HB 1648 was first introduced during Washington’s 2023 legislative session but failed to get passed out of the state House. It will likely get voted on in committee on Friday.

