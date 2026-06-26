How Seattle Frontrunners is promoting happiness and healthiness in the community

SEATTLE — Pride month is all about inclusivity—everything from jobs to love to family and even community health.

This week, KIRO 7 is introducing you to an organization that is dedicated to the idea that everybody should be included in the pathway to happiness and health: Seattle Frontrunners.

It’s a running and walking club for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. Seattle Frontrunners welcome all participants of every athletic ability, race, color, age, sex, gender identity, religion, national origin, and disability.

The group was founded in 1985 and welcomes all paces.

To learn about the different membership opportunities, click here.

To lo learn about the types of walks and runs offered each week, click here.

To learn about upcoming events and races, click here.

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