How to keep your kids playing sports without breaking the bank

Parents working two and three jobs and families in debt — all so their kids can play sports.

It’s a reality for more than 70% of parents, according to the Aspen Institute.

Nathan Allen and two of his four boys says his family knows a thing or two about sports equipment — Basketball, football, lacrosse, water polo, baseball, and swimming.

According to a 2022 survey by Project Play and Utah State, the average family pays just under $890 for one child’s primary sport each year.

“It’s really expensive. There’s no real way around it,” said Allen.

Allen says his family is always looking for ways to save.

“We are big fans of Play It Again Sports. After every season we go through all of our equipment and say, ‘OK, what do we not need anymore,’” said Allen.

Play it Again Sports will buy your old gear or you can take credits to use for the equipment you need.

Sideline Swap and Ebay are also great options for buying and selling gear. Allen says the most underrated way to save is to talk to parents with older children.

“It’s amazing how many times you go into these garages and your friends’ (garages) and they’ve got seven years’ worth of baseball equipment or football or soccer which is sitting there,” said Allen.

When it comes to the team fees, Allen says you may be able to get them waived or a scholarship may be available.

For more back-to-school stories, visit https://www.kiro7.com/backtoschool/.

©2023 Cox Media Group