How to find the cheapest gas before your holiday travel

Wash. — Millions of people will drive this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. If you’re one of them, experts urge you to shop around to save money on gas.

On Tuesday, the cheapest gas in King County was at the Shoreline Costco ($3.66), according to GasBuddy. The company found the cheapest gas in Pierce County at Costco in Tacoma ($3.62). The cheapest in Snohomish County was listed at River Rock Tobacco ($3.49). In Thurston County, it was listed at the Shell station in Olympia, located at 921 Black Lake Blvd SW ($3.35).

“People say it only is a nickel or a dime more, but over the course of the year, that can add up to hundreds of dollars saved,” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan urges drivers to shop around and do research for cheaper prices.

In Shoreline, KIRO 7 crews saw two stations offering prices about $1 apart, just over five minutes away from each other.

“There can be areas that are more affluent,” De Haan said. “People don’t shop around. Stations may charge a higher price knowing that they don’t have to be as competitive.”

Washington’s average gas price is around $4.18 according to AAA, which is cheaper than a month ago but still higher than this time last year.

“Refinery issues in California, coupled with the complete shutdown of a major refinery in Southern California that is now permanent has led to a very tight market,” De Haan said.

He expects prices will improve in Washington over the next month.

To save money, consider downloading a price-tracking app to identify cheaper gas stations. You can also take advantage of rewards programs or memberships offered by various gas companies.

Driving more efficiently can help you reduce fuel waste. You could consider using cruise control on the freeway, for example.

You can research cheap gas stations near you here.

