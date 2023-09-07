How artificial intelligence is helping Washington state fight wildfires

OLYMPIA, Wash. — T-Mobile and Pano AI are helping Washington Department of Natural Resources fight wildfires with the use of 5G and artificial intelligence.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz gave an update on how the technology can be used to attack wildfires as soon as they start on Thursday.

“With wildfire every second counts,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said. “Increased early detection through deploying technology like Pano AI means we can respond faster while fires are still small — saving lives and property while reducing costs, which is crucial as wildfire seasons get longer and more challenging.”

The cameras provided by Pano AI use an artificial intelligence program to recognize the start of a forest fire. The early detection system then notifies the fire department and local officials.

Nine ultra-high-definition, 360-degree cameras have already been installed across the state with 12 more expected by the summer of 2024.

The cameras are specifically looking for distant flames and smoke in order to pinpoint the location of the fire. The signal is then sent through T-Mobile’s 5G network.

“We are honored to be working with Pano AI and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to help fight the growing threat of wildfires in our home state,” said John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. “Our 5G network is built to support innovative and groundbreaking use cases like this, providing robust connectivity where it’s needed most.”

The DNR says that it is committed to using this technology to keep firefighters safe while keeping wildfires from being as devastating in the future.

