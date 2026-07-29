Housemates let festival goers take shelter in home during Bite of Seattle mass shooting

Thousands of people were sent running from Seattle Center on Sunday during a deadly mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle. In the midst of panic and terror, local businesses and nearby residents opened their doors, providing shelter to strangers.

Individuals sought cover wherever they could find it, prompting acts of goodwill from the community.

These impromptu shelters offered safety during hours of uncertainty and fear.

Kyle Harris, who took shelter during the shooting, described the scene. “Yeah, ran in here and I would say it was about 40 to 60 people that were able to take shelter,” Harris said.

William Large and his roommate opened their home to people running in fear. They welcomed 15 complete strangers into their apartment.

Large recounted the experience, “I see him come back to the door and just start to usher people in.”

Large said those taking shelter were trying to comprehend the rapidly escalating situation. “They were trying to process everything that was going on because it was like a situation that just escalated very quickly,” he said.

After understanding the gravity of the situation, Large’s immediate concern was the safety of others. “After we figured out like what was going on, the first thing I started thinking about was getting people to safety,” Large said.

Large hopes others would act similarly in such moments, reflecting a belief in shared humanity during horrifying times.

Harris also expressed a similar sentiment, anticipating a strong sense of community. “There’s going to be a lot of togetherness and community and just love at the end of the day,” Harris said.

Since the incident, several of the sheltered individuals have reached out to thank Large and his roommate for providing a safe space.

The experience has also altered Large’s perception of his surroundings. “Yeah. Just knowing that like something could just be happening outside of your doorstep is basically scary,” he said.

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