House seriously damaged after Pierce County teens break in, throw party

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said a group of teens will face charges after they reportedly broke into a vacant home, threw an out-of-control party and trashed the place, covering nearly every surface in the home with graffiti.

A spokesperson said a forensics team was sent to the house Tuesday morning to look for fingerprints on the evidence left behind.

A KIRO 7 crew observed empty spray paint bottles, smoke detectors that were removed from the ceilings, drug paraphernalia and a backpack full of lighters and fireworks inside the home.

“It was a full-blown party going on,” Michael Legue, the owner of the home, said.

Legue, an Air Force veteran who spent years serving at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, is on to his next adventure. He and his family recently moved to Oklahoma and put their home in Graham on the market. A sale is set to close in two weeks.

The unauthorized party at the empty house left holes in the walls, holes in the windows, and spray paint all over the place, including on the toilet and on an American flag.

“Like, what? Ugh. It’s crazy,” Legue said. “It’s absolutely crazy. Why?”

Legue’s realtor shared a flyer with KIRO 7, which he said was circulated on social media to advertise the house party. The flyer does not mention that the owners have no connection to the house or that breaking and entering would be required of all guests.

Legue said the teens climbed through a dog door to get in.

“To have this happen, it’s just a slap in the face,” Legue said.

Legue was in Oklahoma at the time, but a neighbor described the scale of the party to KIRO 7.

“Hanging out the windows, just partying, you know?” Jean Perdue, who lives across the street, said. “The loud music bumping, thumping. It was crazy.”

Perdue called 911.

Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 23 teens were found on the property, and all their names and information were taken by investigators before they were released to their guardians.

“Many of the parents that arrived to pick up these juveniles had no clue they were at this party,” she said.

Legue said several teens and their parents have already come forward to apologize and claimed they had nothing to do with the damage to the home.

“I wish I could get my hands on the kids that were in charge of putting this party together,” he said.

PCSO said all 23 teens could face charges, and the goal is now to figure out who did the most damage so they can be charged appropriately.

Legue said he will install security cameras on the property, and the sale is expected to go through as planned.

©2026 Cox Media Group