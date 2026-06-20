Hotel strike continues outside Embassy Suites near Lumen Field

SEATTLE — A hotel worker strike in Seattle continues outside the Embassy Suites in Pioneer Square.

UNITE HERE Local 8 members are calling for better pay, more consistent hours, year-round healthcare, and protections tied to immigration enforcement.

According to the union, the hotel is offering raises of less than $1 per year while rejecting proposals for healthcare coverage, protections against ICE notification, and adequate staffing. The hotel employees proposed that management notify employees when agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were on the property. Management rejected this request.

The hotel is located next to Lumen Field, where the World Cup games Seattle is hosting this year will be played. Workers and community groups argued the hotel stands to profit heavily during the World Cup and should provide stronger protections and fair pay.

A vote to authorize the strike took place on June 5.

“We will keep going until we win,” front desk agent Cara Peralta told KIRO Newsradio from the picket line Friday.

According to Peralta, guests have been supportive of the strike.

“They saw the picket line in front of the hotel,” Peralta said. “Obviously, they were asking us questions, supporting us, and they said that they would talk to the hotel about getting a refund for their stay, so that was nice to hear.”

The hotel said it’s negotiating in good faith and has contingency plans in place to keep operations running during the strike.

“We make every effort to maintain a cooperative and productive relationship with the union that represents some of our Team Members at Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle Downtown Pioneer Square, and we remain committed to negotiating in good faith to reach a fair and reasonable agreement that benefits both our valued Team Members and our hotel,” an Embassy Suites at Hilton spokesperson told MyNorthwest.

“There is currently no labor disruption at the hotel, and a strike vote does not mean that there will be a strike,” the spokesperson continued. “We have contingency plans in place to ensure operations continue to run as smoothly as possible, and we are prepared to continue serving our guests with our signature hospitality.”

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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