Homicide investigation underway in Parkland, suspect sought

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide and is looking for the person or people involved.

According to deputies, a 32-year-old man was found dead at the Cedar Crest Apartments on 108th Street S in Parkland, down the road from Parkland Putters. The call went out around 4:15 a.m.

Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the scene was “littered” with shell casings, and that there appear to be multiple witnesses.

Right now, it’s unknown if the victim knew the suspect or suspects.

No one has been taken into custody.

Cappetto said that portion of 108th Street S will be shut down for several hours.

This is an ongoing investigation.





