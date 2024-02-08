Home invaders steal guns, assault person in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia Police Department is asking the public for help after two armed home invaders stole multiple guns Thursday morning.

Officials say the home was in the 1600 block of Sylvester Street South West. One person was assaulted by the suspects.

The two suspects escaped in a white Ford Explorer with a tinted license plate cover. Security camera footage tracked the car to 14th and Jefferson Street South East before it was lost.

If you have any helpful information police ask that you call 360-709-2786

















©2024 Cox Media Group