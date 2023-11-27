Holiday light parades set to arrive in Olympia: Where you can catch each one

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The holiday season is upon us, and the City of Olympia plans to bring the cheer with another year of its light parades!

This will have the city decking out its vehicles in holiday lights spanning several departments. That will include the Olympia Police Department, Community Planning and Development, Public Works, Parks, Arts & Recreation, and the Fire Department.

The first parade will run in the Northeast and South Capitol neighborhood on Thursday, Nov. 30 between 6 and 7 p.m. The next one will take place in Southeast Olympia on Wednesday Dec. 6 in that same hour. The third and final parade will be in West Olympia on Tuesday, Dec. 12 between 6 and 7:30 p.m.

You can follow the parade’s progress on the city’s live tracker map at this link.

