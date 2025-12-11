Historic flooding: Here’s which schools are closed or delayed in Washington for Dec. 11

WASHINGTON — Several schools around the state are either delayed or closed due to historic flooding that has swept the area this week.

The following schools have announced their delays and closings.

This information is subject to change. Double check with your district to ensure accuracy.

Pierce Co. School Districts:

White River SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. (Effective tomorrow - Thu Dec 11th)

Orting SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. (Effective tomorrow - Thu Dec 11th)

Skagit Co. School Districts:

Skagit Valley College :All campuses closed. All Skagit Valley College campuses and centers will close today at 4 p.m., Wed., Dec. 10, and will remain closed through Fri., Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. Some finals will be held remotely and some will be moved to a later date. Students should coordinate directly with their instructors for class and final exam information.

Sedro-Woolley School District: Early release, all aft/eve activities canceled, No PM preschool. Schools are closed Thursday, December 11 and Friday, December 12 as well.

La Conner SD: Closed, No kindergarten or preschool, No out-of-district transportation. La Conner School District will be closed Thursday December 11th and Friday December 12th.

Mount Vernon SD: Closed, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. All Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday . (Effective tomorrow - Thu Dec 11th)

King Co. School Districts:

Riverview SD: Closed. all schools, Dec. 11. All school activities and programs are canceled.

Muckleshoot Tribal School: Closed. All Muckleshoot Department of Education programs will be closed Thursday December 11th. All Muckleshoot Tribal School Activitites are cancelled. [Muckleshoot Tribal Schools

Skykomish SD: Closed, No kindergarten or preschool. Due to significant rainfall and surface flooding, we have water in the lower level of our school building. As a result, school will be closed Thursday, December 11th, and Friday, December 12th. We will update you as soon as we know when school can safely be in session again. We hope all families are staying safe. (Effective tomorrow - Thu Dec 11th)

Puget Sound ESD - Educare Seattle:School Day classrooms 8-10 bus transportation will pick-up 2-hours late. Self transport opens at 8:30.

South Sound Privates, Charters, Childcares:

Chief Leschi Schools: Closed. Grandview Daycare will be closed also. (Effective tomorrow - Thu Dec 11th)

Snohomish Co. School Districts:

Sultan School District: We will be on a 2-hour delay schedule for tomorrow, Thursday, December 11th, 2025. There will be no AM out of District transportation. We will provide an update at 7:30 AM tomorrow.

Island & Snohomish Co. School Districts:

Arlington SD: All schools will be starting two hours late due to flooding on area roadways. There will be no out-of-district transportation, no AM/PM APPLE Preschool or Presidents Preschool, no zero period, and no Skills Center or Regional Apprenticeship Program. (Effective tomorrow - Thu Dec 11th

Northwest Regional Learning Center: Closed. School closed Thursday December 11 (Effective tomorrow - Thu Dec 11th) UPDATE

Snohomish SD: 2 Hours Late. Buses are on regular routes but will arrive two hours later than normal. No a.m. and/or p.m. half-day special education preschool, or half-day ECEAP. No morning elementary band. No zero-hour classes. No morning Sno-Isle TECH Skills Center. No out-of-district transportation.

Index SD: Closed. Due to flooding (Effective tomorrow - Thu Dec 11th)

Sultan SD: 2 Hours Late, Buses on road restriction routes. Sultan SD will be on a 2-hour delay schedule Thursday, Dec 11th. We will provide an update at 7:30 AM on Thrusday.

Northwest Regional Learning Center: Closed. Snohomish Discovery & NRLC Schools closed Thursday December 11 (Effective tomorrow - Thu Dec 11th) UPDATE

