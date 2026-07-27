Hiker falls 15 feet, injures leg near Denny Creek Trail

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A hiker traveling the Denny Creek Trail Sunday, July 16, around 2:30 p.m. was rescued by King County Search and Rescue after falling 15 feet.

According to a post by King County Explorer Search and Rescue on Facebook, the hiker was close to a ravine, about three and a half miles up the trail, when they fell and injured their leg.

The hiker was with a group, who provided aid to keep their friend safe. In addition, a fellow hiker, who happens to be an EMT and on a search and rescue team in Pennsylvania, assisted the hiker until local rescuers arrived on scene.

Since the hiker was in a location with “steep, wet terrain,” the rescuers had to use a rope system to move the hiker back on to the trail, according to the post.

After moving the hiker, search and rescue teams carefully helped them down, reaching the start of the trail at about 9:30 p.m.

©2026 Cox Media Group