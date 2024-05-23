Local

High-speed chase reaching 114 mph ends in arrest at Federal Way Trader Joe’s

By Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest.com and KIRO 7 News Staff

High-speed chase reaching 114 mph ends in arrest at Federal Way Trader Joe’s

By Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest.com and KIRO 7 News Staff

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A motorcycle rider was arrested at a Trader Joe’s after initially evading police during a highway pursuit where he, at one point, clocked 114 miles per hour.

Trooper John Dattilo said Washington State Patrol (WSP) called off the chase on the ground, but unbeknownst to the suspect, Smokey, a WSP law enforcement plane, still followed him from above on State Route 167.

“Smokey was able to follow that motorcycle,” Dattilo told KIRO Newsradio.

The motorcyclist eventually stopped at a Trader Joe’s parking lot in Federal Way and walked inside. Troopers followed the suspect into the store and arrested him. He faces several charges.

Originally posted at mynorthwest.com

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read