High-end FIFA World Cup tickets top $62K for U.S. match in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle is set to host six FIFA World Cup matches at Lumen Field, including a highly anticipated match featuring the United States men’s national soccer team.

While the tournament is expected to be the biggest event in Seattle’s history, a massive number of tickets are still on the market.

The most favorable match in Seattle is U.S. v. Australia, and those ticket prices have remained steady, staying above $1,000 across several after-market ticketing sites.

As with all sporting events, seats are available at a wide range of prices depending on how close each seat is to the action.

The search for a quality, low-priced ticket ends here, as a comprehensive guide to FIFA World Cup tickets is provided below.

Where is the best place to purchase a FIFA World Cup ticket?

Seattle Stadium will host the following matches:

June 15: Belgium v. Egypt at 12 p.m.

June 19: United States v. Australia at 12 p.m.

June 24: Bosnia & Herzegovina v. Qatar at 12 p.m.

June 26: Egypt v. Iran at 8 p.m.

July 1: Round of 32 at 1 p.m.

July 6: Round of 16 at 5 p.m.

Tickets to each game are subject to change, as most ticketing apps use “Smart Pricing,” which automatically adjusts prices based on demand, supply, and other factors.

Purchasing tickets on GameTime

The lowest single-ticket price for U.S. v. Australia on GameTime is $1,090, for seating in the corner of the 300-level at the north end zone. On the higher end, a VIP seat to see the U.S. play will cost $62,473.

The most affordable ticket to see the match featuring Egypt v. Belgium is listed at $504 for seating in the 300 level of the south end zone.

GameTime’s cheapest single ticket for the Qatar v. Bosnia & Herzegovina match is priced at $218, with seating in the 300 level of the north end zone.

The cheapest available ticket for the Iran v. Egypt match is listed at $243 for seating in the 300 level at the south end zone.

GameTime’s most expensive seat in Seattle Stadium across all matches is listed for $89,246, seated in the VIP section for the match featuring Egypt v. Iran.

Best seats on StubHub

The most affordable ticket for the U.S. v. Australia match on StubHub is listed at $1,039 in the 300 level of the south end zone. StubHub listed this seat as a 7.8/10 “Great” deal.

The lowest single-ticket price for Belgium v. Egypt is $410 for seating in the corner of the 300 level at the north end zone.

The cheapest available ticket for the Qatar v. Bosnia & Herzegovina match is listed at $251 for seating in the 300 level at the south end zone.

StubHub’s cheapest single ticket for the Egypt v. Iran match is priced at $264, with seating in the 300 level of the south end zone.

The most expensive seat on StubHub at Seattle Stadium across all matches is listed at $46,497, in the VIP section for the match featuring the U.S. v. Australia.

Playoff tickets provided by SeatGeek

SeatGeek’s cheapest single ticket for the U.S. v. Australia is priced at $1,033, with seating in the 300 level of the north end zone. SeatGeek noted that this seat, along with several other similarly priced tickets, has an obstructed view. The cheapest ticket without an obstructed view is listed at $1,112.

The most affordable ticket for the Belgium v. Egypt match is listed at $445 in the 300 level of the south end zone.

The lowest single-ticket price for the Qatar v. Bosnia & Herzegovina match is $228 for seating in the corner of the 300 level at the north end zone.

The cheapest available ticket for the Iran v. Egypt match is listed at $259 for seating in the 300 level at the south end zone.

The most expensive tickets available on SeatGeek range from $6,762 for a pitch-side seat to $10,257 for a seat in the VIP section.

Weighing out the options

As for grabbing a seat to watch the U.S. face off against Australia, StubHub provides the lowest price of the three, just above $1,000.

Tickets for the Belgium v. Egypt match are cheapest on StubHub, roughly $40 lower than the other two ticketing sites.

The cheapest available ticket to see Qatar v. Bosnia & Herzegovina can be found on GameTime, starting at $218.

The lowest single-ticket price for Iran v. Egypt is available on GameTime for $243, which is slightly cheaper than competitors’.

Fans who wish to splurge on a day at Lumen Field can find the cheapest, high-quality seat in the park on SeatGeek with an amazing view of the action for just under $7,000.

All ticket prices are subject to change. Price information is up to date as of 10 a.m. June 11.

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