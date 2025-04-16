Hey, Seattle! FIFA needs volunteers for 2025 World Cup

SEATTLE, Wash. — FIFA announced it’s looking for volunteers in Seattle ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup.

Six matches will be played at Lumen Field:

June 15: Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders (Group B)

June 17: River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds (Group E)

June 19: Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid (Group B)

June 21: Inter Milan vs. Urawa Red Diamonds (Group E)

June 23: Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Group B)

June 23: Inter Milan vs. River Plate (Group E)

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will bring together 32 elite teams from all six confederations. A total of 63 matches will take place across 12 host venues all over the United States. The action kicks off in Miami, Florida, on June 14 and will conclude when FIFA crowns the Club World Champions in New Jersey on July 13.

Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to submit an application on the Volunteers page at FIFA.com.

Tickets to attend the 2025 Club World Cup are available at FIFA.com/tickets.

